Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Drops By 6.1%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

LEXX stock remained flat at $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.