Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expands By 14.7%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. 64,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 350.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $649,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

