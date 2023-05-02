Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Grows By 9.7%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

