Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Rises By 11.0%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 581,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,296. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

