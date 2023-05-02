Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Decreases By 9.8%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Trading Down 3.3 %

KIND stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,506. The stock has a market cap of $763.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.47. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Nextdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 410,838 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 1,807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,186,733 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 2,852,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

