Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Increases By 8.6%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RS Group Price Performance

EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get RS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 870 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.62) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.