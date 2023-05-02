Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Grows By 10.0%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The LGL Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834. The company has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

