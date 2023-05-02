SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $794.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

