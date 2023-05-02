Siacoin Price Hits $0.0038 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $204.87 million and $2.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,516.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00307505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00533204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00415906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,917,102,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

