Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.08 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $264.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,496,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

