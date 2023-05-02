Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO Robert A. Fehlman Buys 12,000 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 839,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 80,593 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $4,011,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

