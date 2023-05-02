Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Edward Drilling Purchases 6,000 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Edward Drilling bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $97,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simmons First National Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,068. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Articles

