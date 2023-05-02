SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG (OTCMKTS:SIICF) Trading Up 0.1%

SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG (OTCMKTS:SIICF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG (SIICF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIRIUS XM CDA HLDG SUB-VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.