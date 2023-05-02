SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. SJW Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

