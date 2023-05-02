Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $569,196.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,762.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

