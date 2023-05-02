Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $8.73 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.