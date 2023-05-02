Snap One (SNPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Snap One to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Snap One has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Snap One had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $268.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.48 million. On average, analysts expect Snap One to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap One Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Snap One has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $717.20 million, a P/E ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Snap One

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap One by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Snap One by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap One by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

