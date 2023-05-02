Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $184.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

