SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.26. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 32,537,028 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

