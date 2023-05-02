SOLVE Achieves Market Cap of $15.16 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $2.58 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

