Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.
Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $65.96.
Sonoco Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 43.22%.
In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
