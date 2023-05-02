SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 183.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 1,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,961. The firm has a market cap of $319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.41. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 105,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

