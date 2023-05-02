Sotera Health (SHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a positive return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.66 million. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.09.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,422,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotera Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

