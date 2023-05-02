Sourceless Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Sourceless has a total market cap of $462.30 million and approximately $213.90 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,617.03 or 0.99989033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02200326 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $444.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

