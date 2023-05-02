South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Given a C$2.01 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.01 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 286.54% from the company’s previous close.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
STS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.55.
About South Star Battery Metals
