South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Given a C$2.01 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.01 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 286.54% from the company’s previous close.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

STS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

About South Star Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.