SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2,143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

