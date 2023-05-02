SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Increased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,329 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 729,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,885. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.