SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.55

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 3194949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

