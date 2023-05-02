Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

TOY stock opened at C$38.92 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

