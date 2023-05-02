Spire (SR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY23 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.15-$4.35 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93.

Spire Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

