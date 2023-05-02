Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter.
Sprott Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 15,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,104. The company has a market cap of $913.65 million, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Sprott has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $45.96.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 146.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott (SII)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.