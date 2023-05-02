Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter.

NYSE SII traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Sprott has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $913.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

