Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFM. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $55,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

