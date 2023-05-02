Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

SFM stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

