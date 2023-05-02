Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.67.
In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
