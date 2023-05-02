Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.