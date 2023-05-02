Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter.
Standard BioTools Price Performance
Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,803. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.
About Standard BioTools
Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
