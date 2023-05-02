Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Lowered to GBX 850 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.06) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Standard Chartered had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

