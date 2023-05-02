Star Group (SGU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $648.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of SGU stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,451. Star Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 29,929.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 639,598 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

