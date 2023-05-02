Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.