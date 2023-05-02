Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 5,403,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,340,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The company has a market cap of $584.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Stem by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Stem by 6,545.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 674,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 664,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

