Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $85.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE KEX opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

