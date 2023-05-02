Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $82.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $83.38. 1,177,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,082. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

