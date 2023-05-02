Stifel Nicolaus Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $12.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.
NYSE:MPW opened at $8.59 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
