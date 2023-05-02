Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Board of Directors

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.69. 264,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.25. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

