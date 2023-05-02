Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Victoria’s Secret & Co. Put Options (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,600 put options on the company. This is an increase of 645% compared to the typical volume of 2,766 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 463,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,286. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

