StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $293.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
