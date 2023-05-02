StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $293.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.