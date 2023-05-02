StockNews.com Downgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.43. 290,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,660,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,983,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

