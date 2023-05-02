StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.