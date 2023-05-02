StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

