StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TESS. TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock worth $464,506 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

