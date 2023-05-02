StockNews.com Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.55.

CLX stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $168.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

